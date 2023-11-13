Bank Regulator’s ‘Toxic’ Work Culture of Booze, D*ck Pics, and Strip Clubs Drives Women Away: WSJ
HELD TO ACCOUNT
Female employees of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) have fled the banking regulator over an alleged toxic working culture in which they were sexualized and given fewer opportunities than their male colleagues, according to the Wall Street Journal. The independent federal agency has allegedly consistently failed to punish the wrongdoing of its employees, with female workers likening the organization to a boys’ club. According to the Journal male employees have remained in their jobs despite sending female workers pictures of their penises, inviting workers to a strip club, and telling colleagues about having sex with a subordinate. The agency was also accused of tolerating a heavy drinking culture, with staffers having allegedly urinated off the roof and vomited in the lift of a FDIC hotel where employees stay for training. A FDIC official told the Journal: “Harassment in any form is contrary to the FDIC’s values and our deep commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.”