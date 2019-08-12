CHEAT SHEET

    Polygamist Sect Sicko Warren Jeffs Had ‘Mental Breakdown’ in Prison, Lawyer Claims

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Douglas C. Pizac/Reuters

    A lawyer claims polygamist sect leader and pedophile Warren Jeffs suffered a “mental breakdown” in prison while serving a life sentence for molesting his underage “brides.” Jeffs, 63, is supposed to give a deposition in a civil suit filed against him and the sect’s community trust, but trust lawyer Zachary Shields said in court papers that he’s not competent to testify. An attorney for the abuse victim who is suing is skeptical and suggests that the trust is “very fearful” of what Jeffs might say. Jeffs has gone on two hunger strikes while locked up for his predatory behavior as Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

