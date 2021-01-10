CHEAT SHEET
    FDNY Informs FBI of Firefighters Allegedly Involved in Capitol Riot

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    The New York City Fire Department has informed the FBI of allegations that members of the firefighting force stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as part of a pro-Trump mob. In a statement, FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said, “The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI.” Many of the rioters took photos and livestreamed the destruction, leaving a digital trail of their identities tied to the violence. Federal prosecutors have since filed charges against more than a dozen people involved.

