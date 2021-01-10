CHEAT SHEET
FDNY Informs FBI of Firefighters Allegedly Involved in Capitol Riot
The New York City Fire Department has informed the FBI of allegations that members of the firefighting force stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as part of a pro-Trump mob. In a statement, FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said, “The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI.” Many of the rioters took photos and livestreamed the destruction, leaving a digital trail of their identities tied to the violence. Federal prosecutors have since filed charges against more than a dozen people involved.