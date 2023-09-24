FDNY Lives Lost From 9/11-Related Illnesses Now Matches Ground Zero Death Toll
‘REMARKABLE MILESTONE’
Two members of the New York City Fire Department died this week from illnesses related to their work at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001—making the total lives lost in the wake of the tragedy commensurate with the number of first responders who lost their lives on the day of the attacks. The deaths were announced in a social media statement by FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who called it a “sober, remarkable milestone.” She said that Hila Vannata, an emergency medical technician, died Wednesday from cancer, marking the department’s 342nd death. On Saturday morning, retired firefighter Robert Fulco died from pulmonary fibrosis, bringing the total to 343. “We have long known this day was coming, yet its reality is astounding just the same,” Kavanagh said. “343 of our heroes lost in one day, and today, 343 more. The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise.”