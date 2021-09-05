He Survived 9/11. Now His Kids Fight an Even Deadlier Enemy.
‘I DON’T BREAK EASY’
FDNY Capt. Jay Jonas escaped from the rubble of the World Trade Center—only to encounter COVID two decades later.
FDNY Captain Jay Jonas was leading Ladder Company 6 up the burning north tower of the World Trade Center when a woman whose clothes had burned off descended past them.
Jonas saw that a man had given the woman his sport coat and was helping her down towards safety.
“That was the spirit in the stairway all the way through,” he would later say. “We were facing something terrifying and we were going to get through it together.”