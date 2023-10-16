‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Arrested for Domestic Battery: TMZ
CUFFED
Actor Sam Underwood was arrested for felony domestic battery earlier this month, according to TMZ. The Fear the Walking Dead star was allegedly involved in an argument with a woman in a Los Angeles-area apartment that became physical on Oct. 7, the outlet reported. Law enforcement sources told the site that the woman had visible marks on her body, and that Underwood was arrested. It’s not clear what relationship he had with the alleged victim. TMZ reports that he spent almost 10 hours in custody before he was released and that the case has since been submitted to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. A source familiar with the case told the outlet that Underwood gave evidence to his lawyer that allegedly disproves the claims of the person making accusations against him and that the evidence will be passed to police this week.