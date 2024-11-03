Fears For Iranian Student After She Stripped to Her Underwear in Protest

Donald Trump made a number of controversial remarks at a Sunday campaign rally in Pennsylvania including that he “shouldn’t have left“ the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. The former president’s comment came while discussing the southern border, during which he claimed “We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left.” Trump continued, “I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well,” before trailing off. His remark echoed his reported response to losing the 2020 election of telling aides he would remain in the White House, a plan Trump attempted to bring to fruition by making false claims about widespread voter fraud and contesting the results. At Sunday’s rally, the former president again attempted to sew doubt over the integrity of the 2024 presidential race, days before Election Day. Much like in 2020, he recycled bogus claims that voting machines were going to be hacked, there would be voter fraud, and insisted that the election be called by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT