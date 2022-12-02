Fears Mount for Texas 7-Year-Old Missing for Two Days
FIND HER
Authorities in Texas have spent two days searching for a missing 7-year-old girl, but say they will now shift their focus to an “investigation” after no trace of Athena Strand was found. The girl’s stepmother reported her missing from the family’s home in Paradise late Wednesday, telling police that when she went to check on the girl in her bedroom, she wasn’t there, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday noting that “law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger.” At a press conference Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said police had not yet discovered any evidence of foul play, though he said it had not been ruled out, and that with the little girl missing for nearly two days, “there’s reason for concern.” He said a spot search would continue for the 7-year-old, but investigators would now start examining potential leads and hunting down tips about the circumstances of her disappearance. “We’re now transitioning to an investigation accompanied by a search,” he said. The stepmother and father of the young girl have been cooperative in the investigation, police said.