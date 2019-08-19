CHEAT SHEET
FEC Chairwoman: ‘No Evidence’ for Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims
Federal Election Commission chairwoman Ellen Weintraub told CNN on Monday that Trump’s claim of 2016 election voter fraud is based on lies. “No one can find any evidence of rampant voter fraud either historically or particularly in the 2016 elections,” she said. Trump has insisted that voter fraud was the reason he lost New Hampshire in the previous presidential election. In a Friday letter to Trump, Weintraub asked Trump to provide evidence of this claim. On Sunday, Trump repeated his claims, telling reporters that some people voted multiple times and “many, many people voted that shouldn’t have been voted.” Weintraub, a Democrat, responded by saying that “facts matter. And the people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them.”