Fed Chair Vows to Defy Trump Goons’ Revenge Criminal Probe

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a defiant stance Sunday after federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into his renovation of the Central Bank’s headquarters.

Powell, 72, released a rare video message after the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas last week. The New York Times reported that U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has opened a probe that includes a review of Powell’s public statements and an examination of spending records, marking the latest legal action targeting a high-profile Trump foe.

President Donald Trump visited the Fed's renovation project in July. Getty Images

“I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law,” he said. “But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.”

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” he went on. “This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation.”

Trump and his budget chief, Russell Vought, fixated on the renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C. headquarters last year, claiming that the “ostentatious” project failed to comply with government oversight regulations. The 79-year-old president also branded Powell as “Too Late” over his impatience with the Fed’s slashing of interest rates.

“Public service sometimes requires standing firm in the face of threats. I will continue to do the job the Senate confirmed me to do, with integrity and a commitment to serving the American people,” Powell said. His term ends in May.

The White House referred the Daily Beast to the Justice Department, which did not immediately return a request for comment.