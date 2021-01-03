Federal Appeals Court Swats Down Louie Gohmert’s Last-Ditch Election Lawsuit
NOPE
Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-TX) legal bid to allow Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 election went up in flames for the second time in two days on Saturday after a federal appeals court tossed it. A day earlier, it was shot down by U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals echoed Kernodle in its one-paragraph opinion released Saturday, saying the Texas Republican and other plaintiffs simply have no legal standing to pursue the case. “We need say no more, and we affirm the judgment essentially for the reasons stated by the district court,” read the opinion from a panel made up of GOP appointees. “We express no view on the underlying merits or on what putative party, if any, might have standing.”