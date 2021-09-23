Missing ‘Van-Life’ BF Now Has Arrest Warrant Out for Him

Federal authorities issued a warrant on Thursday evening for the arrest of Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of “van-life” YouTuber Gabby Petito, whose body was found earlier this week at a Wyoming camp site. The coroner ruled Petito’s death a homicide.

The warrant charges that Laundrie committed “use of unauthorized access devices” by using a Capital One debit card and bank account after Petito’s death. Authorities didn’t disclose who owned the card and bank account but said Laundrie racked up more than $1,000 in charges on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The FBI’s Denver field office tweeted, “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Laundrie’s attorney and parents say they have not heard from him in more than a week. Authorities have been searching for him in the vast Carlton Reserve, a wilderness preserve located near his house.

Laundrie returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1 from a cross-country trek the couple had embarked on together. Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

This is a developing story