Out of Control: 499 Air Travelers Reported for Raising Hell Just This Year

Read it at Federal Aviation Administration
The Federal Aviation Administration has decried a “disturbing” increase in disruptions to flights because of threatening or violent behavior from passengers. As of Feb. 15, the FAA has reported 324 mask-related incidents, filed 499 unruly passenger reports, referred 80 cases to the FBI for criminal review, and initiated 123 investigations and 59 FAA enforcement cases. On Jan. 13, 2021, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson implemented a stricter enforcement policy for unruly passengers after a spike in disturbances on flights, largely provoked by unruly Trump supporters last January.