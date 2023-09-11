Alabama’s Request to Pause Redistricting Order During Appeal Rejected
‘LIKELY TO LOSE’
A three-judge panel on Monday denied a request by Alabama to stay an order to draw three new potential congressional maps while it fights a ruling that found its own redistricting proposal violated voting rights. The state had asked the judges to pause the order while it appeals the issue all the way back to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in June had demanded the state’s map be drawn to create at least two majority-Black districts. In its new ruling, the panel said that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is “likely to lose on appeal” in the case, and that there was no “emergency” that called for a stay, as his office had argued. Furthermore, a stay order would not be in the public interest, according to the ruling. “The Plaintiffs—like all Alabamians—already have endured one congressional election in this census cycle that the Secretary administered under an unlawful map,” they said. “We see no reason to allow that to happen again.” The panel is the same one that last week handed down an order for a special master to deliver the three new maps by Sept. 25.