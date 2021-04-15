Federal Court Rules Epstein Victim Can’t Challenge His Sweetheart Plea Deal, Apologizes
‘PROFOUNDEST SYMPATHY’
A federal court in Atlanta rejected a lawsuit Thursday that had been filed by Courtney Wild, who was just 15 when the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein abused her. Wild argued that federal prosecutors ran afoul of the Crime Victims’ Rights Act in giving Epstein a lenient plea deal 10 years ago that shielded him from criminal liability for trafficking minors. He served just 13 months of the 18-month sentence, mostly on work release. The court, which ruled against Wild 6-4, found that because the federal government did not file charges against Epstein, instead having him plead guilty to prostitution charges filed by the Palm Beach County State Attorney, Wild was not entitled to relief. Judge Kevin Newsom, who authored the majority opinion, offered “the profoundest sympathy” to Wild, describing what happened to her as “unspeakable horror at Epstein’s hands, only to be left in the dark–and it seems, affirmatively misled–by government attorneys.”