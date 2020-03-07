Federal Ethics Officer Boozed at Strip Clubs on the Job

CHEAT SHEET
A federal ethics officer spent work hours boozing at strip clubs with his deputy, who later accused him of sexual harassment, according to an inspector general’s investigation. The Wall Street Journal reports that Michael McKenna, the ethics officer for the National Credit Union Administration, retired after admitting to the allegations. He and his deputy reportedly made seven visits to strip clubs in 2017 and 2018—including Rick’s Cabaret in New York City, where McKenna allegedly left his credit card and returned to retrieve it after eating a “marijuana edible.” The Journal was unable to reach McKenna for comment.