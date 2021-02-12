Feds Agree to Buy Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Every American Adult
A JILLION JABS
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the federal government has made an agreement to buy 200 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. The doses are scheduled to be delivered in July from the two pharmaceutical companies, so they will not quicken the current pace of vaccination efforts. The purchase brings the total number of doses ordered by the federal government to 600 million, enough to innoculate all 255 million American adults. Biden said during a speech at the National Institute of Health Thursday, “My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans. He didn’t order enough vaccines.”