Feds Execute Second Inmate in a Week After 17-Year Lull
‘SANITIZED MURDER’
The federal government carried out its second execution in 17 years Thursday, killing 68-year-old Wesley Purkey, the second inmate executed this week. He was convicted of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Jennifer Long in 1998 and sentenced to death in 2004. Last-minute legal filings arguing he was not mentally competent delayed the original Wednesday execution date, but the Supreme Court cleared the execution Thursday. His final words were: “I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused to Jennifer’s family. I am deeply sorry. I deeply regret the pain I caused to my daughter, who I love so very much. This sanitized murder really does not serve no purpose whatsoever.”