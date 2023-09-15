Federal Investigators Begin Probing Crash That Killed Congresswoman’s Husband
‘DEVASTATING’
Federal investigators tasked with probing the plane crash that killed Eugene Peltola Jr., the husband of Alaska’s sole House representative Mary Peltola (D-AK), arrived in Anchorage on Thursday and have since begun their work, the Anchorage Daily News reports. Peltola was reportedly transporting a load of moose meat from a hunting camp when his plane crashed not long after takeoff on Wednesday. Two members of the camp found and aided Peltola, who had initially survived the crash, until he no longer showed vital signs. “Alaska is a tight-knit state that relies on planes for basic travel, and so many Alaskans have felt the impact of an accident like this,” Anton McParland, Mary Peltola’s chief of staff, told the Anchorage Daily News. “That doesn’t make it any less devastating, but it does mean we know how to support one another.”