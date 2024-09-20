Feds Building Attempted Assassination Case Against Trump Suspect
Federal prosecutors are combing through evidence to build an attempted assassination case against Ryan Wesley Routh, the man arrested on Sunday after a shooting incident at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, sources told CNN. Routh was arrested the same day as the “attempted assassination,” according to the FBI, and charged with weapons violations. However, the Secret Service later confirmed Routh did not fire a shot before agents noticed his rifle barrel and fired at him. “You don’t have to fire a shot to be charged with attempting to kill a former president or a major presidential candidate,” Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg told CNN. However, the prosecutor also said proving the case could prove difficult. Sources told CNN they were examining Routh’s social media presence and his travels abroad—although they noted there is currently no evidence he received training or orders from foreign actors. Routh was a prolific online poster and self-published author concerned with the war in Ukraine and other international conflicts.