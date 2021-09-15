It’s Back On! E. Jean Carroll Suit Against Trump Moves Ahead
SEE YOU IN COURT, AGAIN
A federal judge shot down former President Donald Trump’s request to halt writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against him, CNN reported Wednesday. Trump initially argued that the Department of Justice should be the defendant, rather than him, because he was a federal employee at the time the suit was filed. That request was denied, but Trump then asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to stay the denial. In a docket entry on Wednesday, Kaplan rejected that request. The ruling allows Carroll to proceed with her suit, potentially forcing Trump to produce a swath of documents and a DNA sample. “We’re looking forward to oral argument in our case before the Second Circuit,” Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are reviewing Judge Kaplan’s order.”
Trump could still request another stay while he pursues his appeal, according to the CNN. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and sued for defamation when Trump branded her a liar.