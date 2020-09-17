Federal Judge Blocks Controversial Postal Service Changes, Calling Them ‘Politically Motivated’
NO LETTER LEFT BEHIND
U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Bastian issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Thursday blocking controversial changes to the U.S. Postal Service that have resulted in nationwide delivery delays. Fourteen states sued the Trump administration and the USPS, asserting that the operational changes were implemented without approval of the Postal Regulatory Commission. These changes, including the removal of blue postal boxes and a "leave behind" policy forcing trucks to leave on time regardless of excess unsorted mail, have been charged as an attempt by the Trump administration to interfere with efforts to vote by mail. On Thursday, Baskin agreed. “The states have demonstrated the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service," he said. Baskin also said the proposed changes created “a substantial possibility many voters will be disenfranchised.”