Federal Judge Blocks Mississippi’s ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Law

A federal judge on Friday blocked a new Mississippi law banning abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, saying it “threatens immediate harm to women’s rights.” Judge Carlton Reeves noted in issuing a preliminary injunction against the law that “most women do not seek abortion services until after six weeks,” echoing one of the biggest criticisms of the state's “heartbeat” abortion ban. “Allowing the law to take effect would force the clinic to stop providing most abortion care,” Reeves wrote, adding that “by banning abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, the law prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy.” The Center for Reproductive Rights had filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation, which was due to take effect on July 1.