Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Health Insurance Rule for Immigrants
A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration rule that would require immigrants to prove they have health insurance or can pay for their own medical costs. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon granted a temporary restraining order against the rule on Saturday as part of a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week by seven U.S. citizens and a nonprofit group. In an 18-page order, Simon said the rule would likely cause “irreparable harm” to prospective immigrants who could face family separation or delays in getting visas to which they are entitled. When Trump signed the proclamation in early October, the White House described the new rule as necessary to crack down on non-citizens abusing the health-care system and forcing U.S. taxpayers to shoulder the costs. The proclamation said immigrants would be banned from the country within 30 days of entering if they could not provide proof of health insurance coverage or show they have the financial ability to pay for their own medical costs.