Gubernatorial Candidate Forced to Give Up His Guns After Capitol Riot Arrest
THOUGHTS & PRAYERS
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley has been barred from carrying his firearm on the campaign trail as he faces charges for his role in the Capitol riot. Kelley’s lawyer said that the 40-year-old real estate agent “asked that he be permitted to carry his firearm for his own self-defense during the campaign.” But Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather denied the request on Thursday. Kelley was, however, given permission to travel freely throughout the state for the remainder of his campaign. Prosecutors argue that Kelley climbed on the Capitol building’s facade, removed coverings from structures, and actively encouraged other rioters to storm the building on January 6. His dramatic arrest last week came after one local poll showed him as the frontrunner in the Republican race to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.