Federal Judge Dismisses Claims That Congressman Helped Incite Capitol Riots
TRUMP’S NEXT
Republican Representative Mo Brooks has been acquitted of civil claims alleging he incited rioters during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol last year by giving a speech. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said on Wednesday that the speech Brooks gave to the crowd was protected by the First Amendment as free speech. Mehta’s ruling has thrown a wrench in House Democrats’ efforts to sue Trump and his allies for inciting the crowd during the riots. This isn’t the first of this kind of ruling by Mehta–in February, he dismissed civil claims against Brooks’ co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr, but told the plaintiffs to continue their claims against Trump. Mehta has already stated that Trump wasn’t immune from lawsuits filed against him and that the speech he gave on the day of the riots–in which he told supported to “fight like hell” to “stop the steal”–was not within his official duties as president.