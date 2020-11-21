Federal Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit to Discard Ballots in Pennsylvania
A federal judge in Pennsylvania has dismissed the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign seeking to discard seven million legally cast ballots. “Plaintiffs ask this Court to disenfranchise almost seven million voters,” wrote District Court Judge Matthew Brann. “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption...That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations...In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state.” The dismissal marks the latest defeat for the Trump campaign, which has filed dozens of lawsuits in key swing states to contest and overturn results unfavorable to the incumbent. Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the president-elect, winning Pennsylvania by roughly 80,000 votes. Brann allowed the certification of the state’s results in his dismissal of the suit. As his legal losses mount, Trump has taken to pressuring state lawmakers to unilaterally secure him a win. Legislators in Georgia and Michigan have so far publicly refused.