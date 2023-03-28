CHEAT SHEET
Judge Orders Pence to Testify Before Grand Jury Investigating Jan. 6
A federal judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The ruling—reported by The New York Times—comes after Pence’s legal team argued his testimony should be limited in light of his former role as president of the Senate. Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team argued that Pence’s testimony should be limited under executive privilege. Last week, a federal judge also ruled that Mark Meadows—Trump’s former chief of staff—and other top aides in the administration must testify after the former president’s legal team again failed to successfully argue for executive privilege.