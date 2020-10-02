Federal Judge Orders Trump Admin Not to End Census Early
‘egregious violation’
At the direction of federal Judge Lucy Koh, the Trump administration will continue 2020 census counting until October 31, rather than ending it on Monday. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had said this week that counting would end on Oct. 5, but Koh reinstated the Census Bureau’s own plan, and called Ross’ order an “egregious violation.” She said the Trump’s administration had shown “chaotic, dilatory, and incomplete compliance” with her original order. Internal government documents showed that up to 10 states could be undercounted if the census finished on Oct. 5. The National Urban League is among those who’ve filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration and have asked Koh to watch over the census operation closely.