Politics

Federal Judge Rules Trump’s Sacking of Workforce Watchdog Was Illegal

MAD DOG

Hampton Dellinger argued that he was wrongfully terminated from his role as head of the Office of Special Counsel.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Hampton Dellinger
U.S. Office of Special Counsel via Reuters
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsProtestors Ambush Vance During Vermont Ski Weekend: ‘Go Ski in Russia’
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee
TrumplandThis White House Insider Already Knows When Trump Will Dump Elon Musk
The Daily Beast Podcast,
Sascha Seinfeld
MediaCarville Speculates Trump Has Syphilis After ‘Mad’ Zelensky Meet
Will Neal
PoliticsMarco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus