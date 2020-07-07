CHEAT SHEET
    Federal Judge Says Roy Moore’s Case Against Sacha Baron Cohen Can Proceed

    SHOWDOWN

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

    A federal judge in New York has denied a motion by actor Sacha Baron Cohen to dismiss a defamation case brought against him by former Alabama judge Roy Moore. Moore and his wife Kayla filed the lawsuit against Baron Cohen, CBS, and Showtime in 2018 after Baron Cohen disguised himself as an Israeli Mossad agent for a meeting with Moore as part of his show Who Is America? Moore alleges that Baron Cohen slandered him, calling him a pedophile in the segment. “The alleged defamation of Chief Justice Moore was malicious and despicable and it is time that a jury of the parties’ peers allow justice to be done,” Moore’s attorney Larry Klayman said. “Great harm has been caused to my clients, which must be addressed and remedied.”

    Read it at AL.com