Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Keep New Trial Docs Secret
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep her motions for a new trial secret, a judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said the public airing of Maxwell’s request would not prevent her from a fair trial, as the request itself was in the public interest to know. “The Court is unpersuaded by the Defendant’s concern that media interest in the motion warrants temporary sealing of the documents in their entirety,” Nathan ruled. Maxwell asked for a new trial last month after one of her jurors admitted he was a sexual assault survivor, a fact he did not disclose before her trial. The criminal socialite was convicted last year of multiple counts of child sex trafficking from her time with Jeffrey Epstein.