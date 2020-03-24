Federal Judge Tells Former Trump Fixer Michael Cohen to Stop His Whining
A federal judge eviscerated Michael Cohen in an order denying his request for a shorter sentence, accusing him of chasing headlines and suggesting he “accept the consequences” of his crimes. President Trump’s ex-fixer is serving three years for lying to Congress, illegal hush-money payments to a porn star and a Playboy model, and other transgressions. He has sought to have his sentence reduced to a year and a day—or to finish out his term in home confinement because of the coronavirus crisis.
Judge William Pauley was having none of it. In an order filed Tuesday, he said Cohen’s “extravagant allegations” of prosecutorial wrongdoing “lack any substance,” and his disgust at Cohen’s invocation of the COVID-19 threat leapt off the page. “That Cohen would seek to single himself out for release to home confinement appears to be just another effort to inject himself into the news cycle,” Pauley wrote. “Ten months into his prison term, it’s time that Cohen accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes that had far reaching institutional harms.”