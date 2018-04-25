Federal Judge: Trump Administration Must Accept New DACA Applications

Read it at The New York Times
A federal judge ruled late Tuesday that the Trump administration must temporarily resume the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that shields some undocumented immigrants from deportation. Judge John D. Bates ordered that the Department of Homeland Security “must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.” President Donald Trump moved to end the program last September, but his efforts have faced numerous legal setbacks. Bates said the Justice Department’s rationale for ending the Obama-era program was “virtually unexplained.”