Pair of Yale-Boycotting Judges Now Say They Won’t Hire From Stanford
‘INTOLERANCE’
Two federal appeals court judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will no longer hire applicants from Stanford Law School as clerks, they announced on Saturday night. The moratorium, which does not apply to current Stanford students, was issued by U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch. “Rules aren’t rules without consequences,” Ho said at an event hosted by the Texas Review of Law and Politics, according to a transcript reviewed by The Washington Free Beacon. “And students who practice intolerance don’t belong in the legal profession.” The move comes after students and a Stanford dean protested a campus appearance by anti-gay Trump appointee Stuart Kyle Duncan, who told one protester they were “an appalling idiot” and later remarked the “coddled law students” there had behaved like “dogshit.” Last year, Ho called for other judges to join him in refusing to hire graduates of Yale Law School as clerks. Branch and 13 other federal judges eventually signed onto the boycott.