Feds Probing Contacts Between Capitol Rioters and Congress Members
Federal law enforcement officials are investigating phone calls between members of Congress and the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Investigators have seized congressional phone records from the days surrounding the riot as well as communications among the insurrectionists as they discussed their connections to lawmakers. The seizure of congressional cell phone records was first reported by The Intercept. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6 thus far, and members have held multiple hearings on the security failings of that day. On Tuesday, FBI director Christopher Wray addressed the FBI’s use of phone metadata collection in its probe of Jan. 6, saying, “I feel confident that we are using various legal authorities to look at metadata.”