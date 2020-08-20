Federal Officers Return to Portland as Cops Declare Riot for Second Night Running
BACK ON IT
An 84th night of protests in Portland, Oregon, has seen demonstrators clash with federal officers for the first time in several weeks after a crowd descended on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on Wednesday. According to the Oregonian, Federal officers have not been seen in the city since they late July, when they clashed with protesters while guarding two federal buildings. For the second night running, police declared protests to be a riot. Throughout the night, protesters reportedly tagged the ICE building with graffiti, broke windows, and lit fires in the streets. Officers used stun grenades and gas to break up the crowd, although it was unclear which law enforcement agency used the weapons. Police had also declared a riot on Tuesday after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices.