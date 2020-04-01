Federal Prisons Will Confine Inmates in Cells For Weeks to Prevent Mass Coronavirus Outbreak

Read it at CNN
Federal prisons will move to a state of lockdown Wednesday which will see inmates confined to their cells for two weeks. CNN reported that the extraordinary measures were announced by the Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday in an attempt to prevent potentially devastating outbreaks of the novel coronavirus from taking grip of the nation’s prisons. The agency said some trips out of cells will be allowed for services like mental health treatment and education, and limited group gatherings—such as access to laundry, showers and the telephone—will be “afforded to the extent practical.” The first coronavirus death in the federal prison system happened at a Louisiana prison over the weekend and, as of Monday, there were 28 inmates in federal custody with confirmed coronavirus diagnoses. Crowded conditions make prisons potential tinderboxes for the virus.