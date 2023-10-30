Federal Prosecutor Confronts Sam Bankman-Fried With Own Words

After spending weeks listening to testimony that painted him as a criminal mastermind, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is finally getting the chance to tell his side of the story.

On Monday, his defense counsel rested after two days of direct examination and federal prosecutors began trying to corner him under cross-examination..

Bankman-Fried is facing off against Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, a 37-year-old Yale Law School graduate who paces her questions in a languid manner that could wrongly be interpreted as friendliness.

Almost immediately, Sassoon began turning the screws on Bankman-Fried when he attempted to give vague answers about his recollection of FTX’s collapse, including about his level of involvement at a trading firm he also owned called Alameda Research.

Sassoon forced Bankman-Fried to confront embarrassing statements he previously made in private, including one case where he declared, “fuck regulators,” and another in which he blasted members of the crypto community who were active on Twitter as “dumb motherfuckers.” Both comments starkly contrasted his effort at the time to brand himself as a rule-abiding, professional steward of customer assets.

Bankman-Fried is accused of perpetrating a massive fraud at FTX by taking billions of dollars of customer deposits, loaning those funds to Alameda, and using that money for venture capital investments and to pay off debts.

He claims he was ignorant to the details of Alameda’s liabilities and said he entrusted the firm’s CEO, Caroline Ellison, to properly manage the business. “There were significant oversights,” he conceded during his testimony on Friday.

Earlier in the trial, Ellison told the jury a very different version of the facts, arguing that Bankman-Fried “directed” her to misrepresent Alameda’s finances and insisting that he was fully aware of the risks the company was taking on. (Ellison pleaded guilty to seven counts last year.)

Last week, in an unusual twist, Bankman-Fried was able to practice squaring off against Sassoon without the jury present. Judge Lewis Kaplan said he couldn’t rule on which elements of Bankman-Fried’s testimony would be admissible without first hearing it. (He later forbade Bankman-Fried from blaming his lawyers for his alleged crimes.)

During that practice, the former billionaire appeared nervous and squirrely, downing glugs of water, shifting in his chair, and stammering through answers.

He was much more composed on Monday, parrying many of Sassoon’s questions with “yep” or “sounds plausible.” Ultimately, the jury will decide whether his explanation for FTX’s demise is enough to outweigh the government’s weeks-long case.