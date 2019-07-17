CHEAT SHEET
CASE CLOSED
Feds End Probe Into Trump Hush-Money Payments
Federal prosecutors have ended their investigation into the Trump Organization’s role in hush-money payments to women who allegedly had affairs with President Trump, and a judge has ordered the release of documents pertaining to the probe, CNN reports. U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III ordered that documents related to the investigation of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen be released in their unredacted form, sans for some names and personal information details. “The campaign finance violations discussed in the Materials are a matter of national importance,” Pauley wrote. “Now that the Government’s investigation into those violations has concluded, it is time that every American has an opportunity to scrutinize the Materials.” Pauley wrote that the public nature of the investigation undercuts the need for continued secrecy, which the government requested. The court has ordered the Justice Department to release the documents on Thursday at 11 a.m.
“We are pleased that the investigation surrounding these ridiculous campaign finance allegations is now closed,” Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team, said. “We have maintained from the outset that the President never engaged in any campaign finance violation.”