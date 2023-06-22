Federal Prosecutors Have Multiple Trump Recordings: Report

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s classified documents case appear to have in their possession multiple recordings of the former president, according to new court filings cited by CNN. Only one recording was previously reported—an interview with Trump conducted at his Bedminster golf club for a memoir being written by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in which Trump talks about a top secret military document with several others present in the room. Prosecutors nodded to the admission by using a plural—“interviews”—to refer to their audio evidence, which Special Counsel Jack Smith began producing for Trump’s legal team Wednesday. The batch of documents also “includes the grand jury testimony of witnesses who will testify for the government at the trial of this case,” Smith’s office wrote, according to CNN. Trump and his team will also be given time to view any unclassified documents seized during the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10