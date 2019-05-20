Federal Prosecutors Reviewing ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Trump Inauguration Documents: CNN

New York federal prosecutors are examining “tens of thousands” relating to President Trump's inauguration, CNN reported Monday. The documents were reportedly handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York over the past several weeks, and the last set of materials were given the office “within the last month.” The investigation, which may be moving onto its next stage, will examine whether any of the $107 million donated to the inauguration committee was misspent or came from foreign donors. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the inaugural committee reportedly declined to comment. This comes after The Daily Beast reported New Jersey Attorney General's Office also received documents related to their own investigation into Trump's inauguration.