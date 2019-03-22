Trump to Nominate Former Campaign Adviser Stephen Moore to Federal Reserve Board

President Trump said he will nominate former campaign adviser and economic commentator Stephen Moore to serve on the Federal Reserve Board in a Friday tweet. “It is my pleasure to announce that [Stephen Moore], a very respected Economist, will be nominated to serve on the Fed Board,” Trump wrote. “I have known Steve for a long time—and have no doubt he will be an outstanding choice!” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump made the offer to Moore “earlier this week,” complimenting him on an opinion piece he co-authored that claimed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s policy moves pose a threat to the economy. Nominations to the Fed’s board have to be confirmed by the Senate. In an interview with the Journal on Friday, Moore stated that he had not been formally offered the position but he “would do it” if offered.
