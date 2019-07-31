CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    QUARTER PERCENT

    Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate for First Time Since Great Recession

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Zach Gibson/Getty

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday reduced interest rates for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reports. Central bankers voted to decrease the interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in response to slowing global growth. In a statement, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the decision was made in light of “implications of global developments for the economic outlook,” along with “muted inflation pressures.” Powell also noted that “uncertainties” in the economic outlook remain. This comes after President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he “would like to see a large cut” in the interest rate. “I would like to see immediately the quantitative tightening stop,” he said. “I’m just very disappointed in the Fed.”

    Read it at Bloomberg