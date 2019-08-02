CHEAT SHEET
Federal Reserve Examined Amazon Facility in Virginia
The Federal Reserve examined an Amazon facility in Virginia earlier this year, in the first move of what is expected to be ongoing government oversight. According to The Wall Street Journal, the examiners—who visited in April from the Federal Reserve’s Richmond branch—were reportedly focused on the company’s “resiliency and backup systems” in Amazon’s cloud computing operation relating to customers’ financial information and other financial systems the company takes part in. They were allowed to review certain documents on Amazon laptops while chaperoned by an employee during their visit, but they were not allowed to take anything with them, the Journal reports. Around the same time as the visit, a Seattle hacker was able to steal Capital One data from Amazon’s cloud storage—though it reportedly does not appear that the examiners were aware of the hack. Sources told the Journal the Fed was made aware of the hack a few days before Paige Thompson was charged for stealing the data of millions of Capital One customers and applicants.