Federal Subpoenas Seek Information on Giuliani’s Consulting Firm: Report
Subpoenas issued to people linked to President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly name Giuliani’s consulting company and list potential charges like money laundering and obstruction of justice. The Wall Street Journal reports that the subpoenas named Giuliani Partners, a firm Giuliani founded and that has done work with a number of foreign clients—suggesting that federal prosecutors are looking into Giuliani’s consulting work. The subpoenas also list a number of potential charges being considered in the investigation, including: conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the U.S. government, donating funds from foreign nationals, mail fraud, and wire fraud. In an interview, Giuliani told the Journal that he has not been contacted by prosecutors and denied breaking the law. “There’s obviously a concerted effort to spread as many lies about me as possible, to destroy my reputation so that I’m not credible when I continue to reveal all of the massive evidence of criminality by the Bidens,” he said.
The subpoenas also reportedly name Fraud Guarantee, a company that paid Giuliani for consulting work. The co-founder of the company, known Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, pleaded not guilty to campaign finance violations along with fellow Giuliani pal Igor Fruman. Both men reportedly worked with Giuliani to help search for dirt on Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.