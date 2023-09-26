Feds and 17 States Hit Amazon With Massive Antitrust Lawsuit
‘UNLAWFUL CONDUCT’
The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states are suing Amazon over what they call “anticompetitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power.” The federal lawsuit, filed in Washington, follows a years-long probe into the retail behemoth and argues it inflates prices, degrades quality, and prevents competition. A press release announcing the suit said the plaintiffs are requesting a “permanent injunction” to stop Amazon’s “unlawful conduct” and “monopolistic control.” The FTC says the e-tailer’s conduct impacts both shoppers and sellers, with Amazon burying sellers in search results if they offer lower prices elsewhere. John Newman, deputy director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement: “Seldom in the history of U.S. antitrust law has one case had the potential to do so much good for so many people.”