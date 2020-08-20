CHEAT SHEET
Federal Trade Commission Interviews Mark Zuckerberg in Antitrust Probe
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified remotely for a Federal Trade Commission antitrust investigation into the social media platform earlier this week, according to a Politico report. Interviews similar to the two-day process Zuckerberg underwent with FTC staff this week are akin to depositions and most times, though not always, lead to a lawsuit. Zuckerberg had testified in July alongside leaders from Amazon, Apple, and Google in a House of Representatives antitrust hearing on the tech industry and fielded tough questions on Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions, including over threats Zuckerberg allegedly made about copying rival platforms if they did not sell to Facebook.