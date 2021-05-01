Federalist Editor Who Whined About ‘Third World’ D.C. Can’t Stop Instagramming It
‘POTOMAC FEVER’
An editor for conservative publication The Federalist called Washington, D.C. “the Third World” and the “District of Disgust” in a fiery essay arguing against the proposal to make the capital a state. But on Instagram, she’s telling a different story. Captioning a sunset photo of the Washington Monument, Kylee Zempel wrote, “I live here. Don’t think I’ll ever get over that…” In other posts, first shared by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, she called D.C. a “dazzling city” and one of its snow-covered neighborhoods “beautywood.” She wrote that she hopes “they never find a cure” for “Potomac Fever” in another post. The House of Representatives recently passed bill that would make D.C. its own state but it’s unclear if it will clear the Senate.