Federalist Society Bars Media From Neil Gorsuch Remarks
The Federalist Society has barred media from attending a banquet featuring remarks by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Friday night. The Federalist Society did not offer comment on the blackout to the Associated Press, nor did the Supreme Court. The group’s website reads, “The banquet is closed to press.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will attend the event, which will take place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, as will former Vice President Mike Pence. The conservative legal group went to bat for Gorsuch before and during his nomination the high court.